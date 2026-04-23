Mahindra XEV 9S Real-World Range Tested: Surprisingly Efficient on Highways

Gets three battery pack options

79kWh battery version tested

In our latest real-world range test, we put the top-spec 79kWh Pack Three Above variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S. Priced at around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom), the XEV 9S is a family-size EV that gets a claimed range of 679km on a full charge. Let’s see how close the real-world figure is.

The XEV 9S delivered a real-world range of 510km, which is roughly 75 per cent of its claimed figure. In the context of EV testing, this is a strong show. Based on our extensive range tests over the years, most EVs from Indian manufacturers typically achieve between 70 and 75 per cent of their claimed range under mixed driving conditions.

What makes this result even more noteworthy is the car’s performance on the highway. Electric vehicles are generally more efficient in city conditions, where regenerative braking and lower speeds help maximise range. Highway driving, on the other hand, tends to drain batteries faster due to sustained higher speeds and lack of regen.

During our highway test runs, where we maintained a steady speed between 90 and 100kmph, the efficiency remained around 7km/kWh, which is quite impressive. There wasn’t a significant drop-off compared to its overall range performance, suggesting that the XEV’s powertrain has been optimised for sustained cruising.