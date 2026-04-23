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    Mahindra XEV 9S Real-World Range Tested: Surprisingly Efficient on Highways

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    Sagar Bhanushali

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    Mahindra XEV 9S Real-World Range Tested: Surprisingly Efficient on Highways
    • Gets three battery pack options
    • 79kWh battery version tested

    In our latest real-world range test, we put the top-spec 79kWh Pack Three Above variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S. Priced at around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom), the XEV 9S is a family-size EV that gets a claimed range of 679km on a full charge. Let’s see how close the real-world figure is.

    The XEV 9S delivered a real-world range of 510km, which is roughly 75 per cent of its claimed figure. In the context of EV testing, this is a strong show. Based on our extensive range tests over the years, most EVs from Indian manufacturers typically achieve between 70 and 75 per cent of their claimed range under mixed driving conditions.

    Exterior Right Side View

    What makes this result even more noteworthy is the car’s performance on the highway. Electric vehicles are generally more efficient in city conditions, where regenerative braking and lower speeds help maximise range. Highway driving, on the other hand, tends to drain batteries faster due to sustained higher speeds and lack of regen.

    During our highway test runs, where we maintained a steady speed between 90 and 100kmph, the efficiency remained around 7km/kWh, which is quite impressive. There wasn’t a significant drop-off compared to its overall range performance, suggesting that the XEV’s powertrain has been optimised for sustained cruising.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter
    Mahindra XEV 9S Image
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Mahindra XEV 9S Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 21.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 23.02 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 21.17 Lakh
    PuneRs. 21.13 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 21.13 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.32 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 21.15 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 20.86 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 21.11 Lakh

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