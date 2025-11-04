CarWale
    Mahindra XEV 9S Interior Teases Sliding Second Row, Tri-cluster Panel

    Dwij Bhandut

    Mahindra XEV 9S Interior Teases Sliding Second Row, Tri-cluster Panel
    • Two-spoke steering wheel and white stitching visible
    • Sliding second row and a tri-cluster display

    Mahindra showcased the interior of the upcoming XEV 9S in a recent teaser. Although not completely visible, a two-spoke steering is clearly seen. The sliding second row has also been demonstrated. It should ideally have a recline function, too. We can also see black seats with a silver insert. The drive selector also seems to have undergone a design overhaul.

    Mahindra XEV 9S Gear Selector Dial

    The teaser also showcases a continuous array of displays. This is a tri-cluster, similar to the one found in the XEV 9E.

    Mahindra XEV 9S Second Row Roof Mounted Cabin Lamps

    Mechanically, the seven-seater eSUV will be based on the INGLO modular lightweight skateboard, designed to support a motor of up to 282bhp/380Nm. This will also pack in an LFP battery, likely a BYD Blade unit. The eSUV will be fully unveiled at the carmaker’s ‘Scream Electric’ event on 26-27 November.

    Mahindra XEV 9S Steering Wheel
    Mahindra XEV 9S Image
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh
