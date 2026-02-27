Mahindra XEV 9S Gets New Custom Drive Mode Update

Available on Pack Three and Pack Three Above variants

Update rolled out from the factory on all current production models

Mahindra has introduced a new Custom drive mode on the XEV 9S, expanding the SUV’s drive mode options. The update is currently available on the top-spec Pack Three and Pack Three Above variants equipped with Intelligent Adaptive Suspension.

With this addition, customers can now individually configure key parameters, such as powertrain response, suspension settings, and steering weight. The Custom mode joins the existing drive modes, which include Default, Range, Everyday, Race, and Snow, allowing drivers to tailor the driving experience as per their preference.

Customer deliveries of the XEV 9S began on 23 January, and Mahindra has confirmed that the Custom drive mode is being offered as part of standard equipment on all newly produced models from the factory.

The XEV 9S is currently available with two battery pack options – 59kWh and 79kWh. The former offers a claimed range of 521km, while the larger unit delivers up to 679km on a full charge. Prices for the electric SUV range from Rs. 19.95 lakh to Rs. 29.45 lakh, ex-showroom, excluding charger costs.