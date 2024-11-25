Mahindra XEV 9e to be launched in India tomorrow

Will be showcased with the BE 6e

Mahindra is all set to announce the prices of the new XEV 9e in the country tomorrow, 26 November 2024. To be showcased alongside the BE 6e at the Unlimit India event, the models will mark the rise of a new era in the brand’s EV chapter.

The XEV 9e will be underpinned by the new INGLO platform that will also form the base for multiple other EVs from the automaker. The car is essentially an electrified version of the XUV700 SUV in the coupe avatar. Apart from the sloping roofline, the model will feature new headlamps, refreshed front and rear bumpers, LED light bars at the front and rear, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and a blanked-off grille.

Inside, the new XEV 9e will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, tweaked seats and upholstery, new two-spoke steering wheel, three-screen setup dominating the dashboard, fresh gear lever, drive modes, rotary dial, auto-dimming IRVM, dual-zone climate control, and more.

The upcoming Mahindra XEV 9e could arrive with two battery pack options, 59kWh and 79kWh units, with single and dual motor setups. The power output could range from 228bhp to 281bhp, with a claimed charging speed of 20-80 per cent in just 20 minutes with the help of a 175kW DC fast charger.