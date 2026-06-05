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    Mahindra XEV 9e Spotted in Australia: Launch Imminent?

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Mahindra XEV 9e Spotted in Australia: Launch Imminent?
    • BYD Sealion 7 and Zeekr 7X rival
    • Top-spec variant expected at AUD 65-70,000

    It looks like Mahindra is set to go global with its EV portfolio. While the carmaker's ICE offerings like the Scorpio, XUV 700, and the XUV 3XO, the EV innings will likely start with the XEV 9e. A test mule of the coupe-SUV was sighted in Melbourne.

    Mahindra reportedly charted out plans to sell EVs in Australia, going past the ICE-only portfolio. This means that the carmaker could start with the XEV 9e, which is powered by 228bhp/380Nm + 59kWh or 282bhp/380Nm + 79kWh setups. This is a rear-biased drivetrain, and the XEV 9e should be positioned to undercut its Chinese rivals.

    While the Mahindra XEV 9e enjoys vanities like Level 2 ADAS, tri-cluster display, 360° cameras, 16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio, and Level 2 ADAS to name a few, it will be up against formidable Chinese rivals. With an expected price of AUD 50,000-55,000 (59kWh) and AUD 65,000-70,000 (79kWh), rivals include the MG S6, Zeekr 7X, Tesla Model Y, and the BYD Sealion 7. This is deep into the AWD Sealion 7 and Zeekr 7X territory, both of which are significantly more powerful, but the XEV gets more range (656km vs up to 602km for the Zeekr 7X).

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