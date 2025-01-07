CarWale
    Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 3 priced at Rs. 30.50 lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    • Bookings open from 14 February
    • Deliveries from 14 March

    The fully-loaded Mahindra XEV 9e has been priced at Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom sans home charger). This is a top-spec version of the car with all the bells and whistles and is the one featured in our videos and text reviews.

    XEV 9e design highlights

    Design highlights include the new face, Mahindra electric logo, low-set headlamps, 19-inch wheels, coupe SUV roofline and connected tail lamp. Inside, Mahindra has fitted it with features like segment-first triple digital displays, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic glass roof, multi-zone climate control and HUD with augmented display.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the XEV 9e pack gets the same coupe SUV design as the other two variants it does get variant-specific R19 diamond-cut alloy wheels and the ‘long-range’ 79kWh battery pack. On the safety front all versions get seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, TPMS, electric parking brake and level-2 ADAS.

    Interior Dashboard

    XEV 9e powertrain

    This fully-loaded XEV 9e gets a 79kWh battery pack producing 285bhp and 380Nm with a single-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels. The claimed range stands at 656km. The charging times stand at 20 minutes to go from 20-80 per cent when plugged into a 175kWh DC fast charger. The home chargers can either be had in a 7.3 kWh guise or a 11.2 kWh guise. The car gets controllable regen and multiple drive modes.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Right Side View

    XEV9e rivals

    In terms of pure rivals, the car now goes up against the BYD Atto 3 but has future rivals in the form of the Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
