    Mahindra XEV 9e design sketch revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra XEV 9e design sketch revealed
    • India launch on 26 November
    • Will be underpinned by Mahindra’s new INGLO EV platform

    The Mahindra XEV 9e has been teased in a new design sketch ahead of its global launch on 26 November. The design sketch reveals most of what we know in the form of the exterior design and the layout and elements of the front seats. These elements were revealed in their real-world guise a few days ago.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Front Row Seats

    The XEV 9e and the BE 6e are Mahindra’s first-born electric vehicles and will be underpinned by the automaker’s new INGLO platform, the details of which we revealed yesterday. The XEV 9e is expected to be offered with a 59kWh battery pack and a 170kw motor as it is one of the mid-level models in the new EV family.

    The XUV.e8 will join these cars, or if we go by Mahindra’s new naming convention, the XEV 8t early next year. The XEV 8t is the XUV700-derived EV and will come in the first half of the next calendar year.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Image
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XEV 9e Gallery

