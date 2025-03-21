CarWale
    Mahindra XEV 9e Deliveries Begin

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XEV 9e Deliveries Begin
    • Priced from Rs. 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in eight colours and four variants

    Mahindra has commenced deliveries of the much-awaited XEV 9e born-electric SUV in the country. The model, priced from Rs. 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), will be delivered in a phased manner, details of which you can read on our website.

    The Mahindra XEV 9e delivered to an owner was finished in a shade of Tango Red, which is one of the eight colours offered. Further, customers have the choice to choose from four variants and two battery pack options. We have driven the XEV 9e and our review is now live.

    Pre-bookings of the new XEV 9e began on 14 February, and in just a few hours, the model, along with the BE 6, clocked over 30,000 bookings. Notably, the XEV 9e accounted for a 56 per cent of this split, while the top-spec 79kWh battery pack, offered with the Pack Three variant, registered 73 per cent of total bookings.

