Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched at Rs. 29.35 Lakh

• Cosmetic enhancements and two new colourways

• Bookings to open tomorrow

A special edition Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 29.35 lakh. Positioned above the Pack Three Select variant (11kW AC charger) which costs Rs. 28.65 lakh, the Rs. 70,000 premium brings in cosmetic changes.

The cabin has been given a Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black treatment, with brown stitching on soft-touch materials and upholstery. Externally, the XEV 9e now gets new Satin Black and Satin White colourways.

Mechanically, the XEV 9e Cineluxe remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 79kWh BYD Blade LFP battery pack paired with a 282bhp/380Nm motor, and this setup is claimed to return a 656km range. In our tests, the electric coupe-SUV returned 462.6km, which is at a 70 per cent efficiency ballpark. Features include a tri-cluster display, 16-speaker Harmon Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos, 65W type-C ports, rear AC vents, and wireless connectivity. Bookings for the special edition will open tomorrow.