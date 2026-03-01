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    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched at Rs. 29.35 Lakh

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched at Rs. 29.35 Lakh

    • Cosmetic enhancements and two new colourways

    • Bookings to open tomorrow

    A special edition Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 29.35 lakh. Positioned above the Pack Three Select variant (11kW AC charger) which costs Rs. 28.65 lakh, the Rs. 70,000 premium brings in cosmetic changes.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Seat Adjustment Manual for Driver

    The cabin has been given a Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black treatment, with brown stitching on soft-touch materials and upholstery. Externally, the XEV 9e now gets new Satin Black and Satin White colourways.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Rear Badge

    Mechanically, the XEV 9e Cineluxe remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 79kWh BYD Blade LFP battery pack paired with a 282bhp/380Nm motor, and this setup is claimed to return a 656km range. In our tests, the electric coupe-SUV returned 462.6km, which is at a 70 per cent efficiency ballpark. Features include a tri-cluster display, 16-speaker Harmon Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos, 65W type-C ports, rear AC vents, and wireless connectivity. Bookings for the special edition will open tomorrow.

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    Mahindra XEV 9e Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 23.18 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 23.18 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 23.21 Lakh
    PuneRs. 23.18 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 23.17 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 23.76 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 23.19 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 22.94 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 23.15 Lakh

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