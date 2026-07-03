Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Gets a New Paint Option

Now available in three colours

Powered by the same 79kWh battery pack

Mahindra has added a new colour option for the special edition of the XEV 9e, called the Cineluxe Edition. The new paint scheme, known as Satin Desert Myst, is the third paint option in the range of this version, which was launched in March this year.

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition was previously available with two colour options, including Satin Black and Satin White. Based on the Pack Three variant, this special edition version is powered by a 79kWh battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of 656km on a single charge.

Key highlights of the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition include the dual-tone Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black interior theme, contrast brown stitching, and a Cineluxe badge on the rear quarter panel. This special edition version is priced at Rs. 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom).