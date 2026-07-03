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    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Gets a New Paint Option

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Gets a New Paint Option
    • Now available in three colours
    • Powered by the same 79kWh battery pack

    Mahindra has added a new colour option for the special edition of the XEV 9e, called the Cineluxe Edition. The new paint scheme, known as Satin Desert Myst, is the third paint option in the range of this version, which was launched in March this year.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Left Front Three Quarter

    The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition was previously available with two colour options, including Satin Black and Satin White. Based on the Pack Three variant, this special edition version is powered by a 79kWh battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of 656km on a single charge.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Front View

    Key highlights of the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition include the dual-tone Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black interior theme, contrast brown stitching, and a Cineluxe badge on the rear quarter panel. This special edition version is priced at Rs. 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

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