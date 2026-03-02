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    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Bookings Open

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Bookings Open
    • Priced at Rs. 29.35 lakh
    • Exclusively available in two matte paint schemes

    Mahindra has introduced the new Cineluxe Edition of its electric coupe SUV, the XEV 9e. This latest iteration adds a touch of opulence with subtle exterior and interior upgrades. Bookings for the new edition are now open, and it is priced at Rs. 29.35 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Left Side View

    Based on the Pack Three variant, the Cineluxe Edition is offered in Satin Black and Satin White exterior paint schemes. It also features a Cineluxe badge on the rear quarter panel. Apart from these cosmetic enhancements, the rest of the design and features remain unchanged from the standard model.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Dashboard

    On the inside, the biggest highlight is the new Chestnut Brown interior theme paired with Nocturne Black treatment throughout the cabin. The brown contrast stitching complements the overall interior aesthetic of the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Front Row Seats

    Mechanically, there are no changes. The electric SUV continues to be powered by the same 79kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed ARAI range of 656km on a single charge.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Left Side View
    Mahindra XEV 9e Image
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    MumbaiRs. 23.18 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 23.18 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 23.21 Lakh
    PuneRs. 23.18 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 23.17 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 23.76 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 23.19 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 22.94 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 23.15 Lakh

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