Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e: Top 5 tech highlights to watch out for

Both built on the INGLO platform

Unveil on 26 November

Mahindra has released new teasers of its upcoming electric vehicles. These reveal more information about the XEV 9e and BE 6e that will be officially revealed on 26 November, 2024. Meanwhile, here are the top five highlights of both of these EVs based on the carmaker's INGLO platform.

1. Lightweight design

Both cars are based on the INGLO platform which also means they have an electric origin. The cars boast a flat-floor skateboard structure which is claimed to be the industry's lightest according to the brand's 'Electric Origin philosophy'. Moreover, these are paired with a high-density battery technology that further helps save weight.

2. Fast charging with efficient batteries

The battery pack options include 59kWh and 79kWh choices for a higher driving range. These are efficient and support fast charging from 20-80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175kW DC charger.

3. Safety and stability

The carmaker has placed the batteries low for a low centre of gravity. Then, the cars feature ultra-high-strength boron steel for better stability, handling, and crash protection. It is said that the cars are built to endure extreme heat and the toughest crash tests.

4. Strong performance

The cars are expected to offer a thrilling drive experience thanks to a compact three-in-one powertrain (170-210kW), which integrates advanced suspension and variable drive modes.

5. Intelligent vehicle dynamics

The lightweight skateboard structure and high-density battery are also said to help enhance driving agility and comfort. Furthermore, the INGLO platform integrates a semi-active suspension system, brake-by-wire technology, and high-power steering for better handling.

Both the new Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e are said to be the brand's first flagship products. More information on these will be revealed in the coming week.