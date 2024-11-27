CarWale
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched: Top dates to remember

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched: Top dates to remember

    Mahindra has begun its new EV offensive with the arrival of the BE 6e and XEV 9e coupe SUVs. Launched earlier this week with prices starting at Rs. 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), the automaker has confirmed key timelines for both vehicles. Let us now take a closer look at these dates.

    Variant-wise prices:

    Mahindra XEV 9e Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra has remained tight-lipped when it comes to the variant-wise details of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e, especially the price tags. The detailed price list is likely to be announced in January, shortly before the cars begin arriving at local dealerships. We expect the brand to make the most of the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo by revealing the prices at this event.

    Arrival at showrooms:

    The new Mahindra BEVs will arrive at local showrooms across the country so customers can take a closer look. This update is expected to take place in February 2025.

    Deliveries:

    Mahindra BE 6e Rear View

    Mahindra will commence deliveries of the XEV 9e and the BE 6e towards the end of February or early in March next year. We have detailed the colour options of the BE 6e, and you can read all about it on our website.

