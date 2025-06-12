CarWale
    Mahindra XEV 9e 79kWh Battery Pack to Become More Accessible Soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XEV 9e 79kWh Battery Pack to Become More Accessible Soon
    • Variant rejig in the works
    • Updates could be extended to the BE 6 too

    Launched in November last year, Mahindra’s Born Electric range of cars, including the XEV 9e and the BE 6, are off to a great start. The models recently surpassed a collective sales milestone of 10,000 units over a period of 70 days.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Right Front Three Quarter

    Now, according to a leaked document, Mahindra is looking to expand the variant range of the XEV 9e. The carmaker will introduce the 79kWh battery pack in the mid-spec Pack Three Select variant, an offering that is currently available only with the top-spec Pack Three variant. This is likely based on customer feedback for the requirement of a bigger battery and higher range in the affordable variants.

    Additionally, Mahindra has also listed a new variant, which is set to be called XEV 9e (Pack) Three B59, which is essentially the top-spec variant with a smaller battery pack. The latter is currently available in three variants, namely Pack One, Pack Two, and Pack Three Select.

    Exterior Rear View

    Although unconfirmed, we expect Mahindra to roll out a similar update for the BE 6, a move that could further increase its appeal. In other news, Mahindra has been testing the new-gen Bolero on Indian roads too, spy shots of which have surfaced on the web. This is likely to be the model that will break cover on 15 August this year.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Image
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
