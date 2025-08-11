CarWale
    Mahindra Vision.T New Teaser Out ahead of Debut This Week

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra Vision.T New Teaser Out ahead of Debut This Week
    • Will be the next evolution of the Mahindra Thar.e concept
    • Also expected to spawn a pickup truck

    New Teaser

    A new teaser for the Mahindra Vision.T has been revealed ahead of its debut later this week. This is an evolution of the Mahindra Thar.e that was showcased in 2023. The teaser image shows the round headlamps integrated into Mahindra’s signature slatted grille. This is an evolution from the first iteration, where the concept car had an asymmetrical grille with three slats.

    Mahindra Thar.e Front View

    New Platform

    Mahindra has also dropped hints of a new platform, and it is likely that the Thar.e/Vision.T will be one of the first cars to be underpinned by the new platform when it debuts in the next three years.

    What Else is in Store?

    The previous teasers showcased the design of the wheels as well as the rear end of the car – all indicative of this being the next evolution of the Thar.e concept. This Vision.T will be joined by the Vision.S, Vision.X, and the Vision.SXT, all of which preview Mahindra’s future models over the next few years.

    Mahindra Thar.e Image
    Mahindra Thar.e
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
