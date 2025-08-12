CarWale
    Mahindra Vision.SXT New Teaser Out ahead of Debut this Week

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra Vision.SXT New Teaser Out ahead of Debut this Week
    • Will be joined by three other concept cars
    • To debut in production guise within the next three years

    Joining the slew of Mahindra teasers ahead of their ‘Freedom_Nu’ event at the end of this week, is a new glimpse of the Vision.SXT. We know for certain that this is a pickup truck, and is likely to be based on the Thar. The new teaser showcases the front of the vehicle, revealing elements like the headlamp design, hood scoop, and body-mounted ORVMs. The previous teasers revealed a part of the side profile as well as the design of the pickup bed.

    This Vision. SXT will be joined by the Vision.T, which is expected to be an electrified Thar/next evolution of the Thar.e, and the Vision X, which will showcase a new XUV model. Finally the Vision S is likely to be a Scorpio N-based concept. Mahindra is also expected to debut a new platform, which will underpin these vehicles in their production guises.

    Mahindra Thar.e Image
    Mahindra Thar.e
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite Gets 10-Year Extended Warranty Plan

    Mahindra Thar.e Gallery

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    70192 Views
    428 Likes
