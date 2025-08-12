Mahindra Vision.SXT New Teaser Out ahead of Debut this Week

Will be joined by three other concept cars

To debut in production guise within the next three years

Joining the slew of Mahindra teasers ahead of their ‘Freedom_Nu’ event at the end of this week, is a new glimpse of the Vision.SXT. We know for certain that this is a pickup truck, and is likely to be based on the Thar. The new teaser showcases the front of the vehicle, revealing elements like the headlamp design, hood scoop, and body-mounted ORVMs. The previous teasers revealed a part of the side profile as well as the design of the pickup bed.

This Vision. SXT will be joined by the Vision.T, which is expected to be an electrified Thar/next evolution of the Thar.e, and the Vision X, which will showcase a new XUV model. Finally the Vision S is likely to be a Scorpio N-based concept. Mahindra is also expected to debut a new platform, which will underpin these vehicles in their production guises.