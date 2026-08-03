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    Mahindra Vision X Patented in India

    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
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    Mahindra Vision X Patented in India
    • Sub-4m on the same NU_IQ platform
    • Expected to spawn ICE and EV

    The Mahindra Vision X is the smallest of the four NU_IQ-based SUVs. With its design now patented, its silhouette in the looks exactly like the concept that was showcased a year ago. Interestingly, this is a sub-4m SUV, likely to be positioned above the XUV 3XO. Much like the way the NU_IQ platform is cross-compatible across powertrains, the Vision X is also likely to spawn an EV alongside ICE versions.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Vision X retains the silhouette of the concept, which means you are looking at sporty front, side, and rear profiles, as well as those sleek ORVMs. All Vision concepts have been designed by MIDS (Mahindra India Design Studio) in Kandivali, Mumbai, in collaboration with MADE (Mahindra Advanced Design Europe), UK. From our previous real-world glimpse, the Vision X gets a trickle-down effect in its interior from the BE 6, which means the dual-screen cluster and the steering are carried over.

    Mahindra Vision X Compact SUV Left Rear Three Quarter

    While we expect both ICE and EV versions to roll out, the Vision X may be EV-first, followed by an ICE version. While the production timeline is stated to be somewhere in 2027, 15 August, 2026 may pack a surprise. And if this is to be positioned above the 3XO, expect a premium, but a sub-Rs. 16 lakh positioning, nevertheless.

    Mahindra Vision X Compact SUV Image
    Mahindra Vision X Compact SUV
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
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