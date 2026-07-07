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    Mahindra Vision S Interior Spotted

    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
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    Mahindra Vision S Interior Spotted
    • Borrowed cues from the concept
    • ‘BE’ steering wheel

    Spy pictures and videos of the NU_IQ-based Mahindra Vision S have circulated quite a lot lately. This SUV has been wrapped all along, and earlier spy shots have also hinted at a diesel-manual combination. In this spy shot, the interior has also been showcased. But this time, it has a ‘BE’ steering wheel. This drops further hints.

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Grille

    While an ICE powertrain has been confirmed for the Mahindra Vision S, an EV is also likely to roll out. Interestingly, all Mahindra Born Electrics have utilised the INGLO skateboard for their architecture, including the XEV 9S, which looks similar to the XUV 7XO. All Vision series cars will be built on top of the NU_IQ platform, which is cross-compatible across multiple dimensions and multiple powertrains. If the Vision S was to spawn as an EV, it would be the first EV in Mahindra’s flagship lineup to not use the INGLO skateboard.

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Dashboard

    When it comes to the overall interior design, much of its cues look borrowed from the concept. The gear lever has a familiar design language, which, if electric, will be a refreshing sight. Production of NU_IQ-based SUVs will start from 2027.

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Dashboard

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    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Image
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
    Rs. 10.50 - 17.50 Lakh
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