Mahindra Vision S Interior Spotted

Borrowed cues from the concept

‘BE’ steering wheel

Spy pictures and videos of the NU_IQ-based Mahindra Vision S have circulated quite a lot lately. This SUV has been wrapped all along, and earlier spy shots have also hinted at a diesel-manual combination. In this spy shot, the interior has also been showcased. But this time, it has a ‘BE’ steering wheel. This drops further hints.

While an ICE powertrain has been confirmed for the Mahindra Vision S, an EV is also likely to roll out. Interestingly, all Mahindra Born Electrics have utilised the INGLO skateboard for their architecture, including the XEV 9S, which looks similar to the XUV 7XO. All Vision series cars will be built on top of the NU_IQ platform, which is cross-compatible across multiple dimensions and multiple powertrains. If the Vision S was to spawn as an EV, it would be the first EV in Mahindra’s flagship lineup to not use the INGLO skateboard.

When it comes to the overall interior design, much of its cues look borrowed from the concept. The gear lever has a familiar design language, which, if electric, will be a refreshing sight. Production of NU_IQ-based SUVs will start from 2027.

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