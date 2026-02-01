CarWale
    Mahindra Vision S Diesel Automatic Spied: Interior Leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Vision S Diesel Automatic Spied: Interior Leaked
    • Likely to be launched in India next year
    • Expected to arrive with petrol and diesel powertrains

    Last year, Mahindra revealed a slew of concept cars that are set to go into production in the coming years. Of these, the Vision S SUV has been spotted testing yet again, giving us a peek at its interior this time around.

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Dashboard

    As seen in the images here, the new Vision S model borrows several design cues from the concept car. A few of these include the vertically stacked air vents on the dashboard, centre console with a plethora of buttons to control various functions, and a fresh seat design. Select differences include the traditional three-spoke steering wheel, manual handbrake lever, and fabric upholstery, most of which hint at this being a mid-spec version. Elsewhere, it also gets adjustable headrests for all five occupants, 60:40 split rear seats, and a large panoramic sunroof.

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Second Row Seats

    Key exterior highlights of the upcoming Mahindra Vision S include a circular headlamp cluster design with integrated LED DRLs, projector headlights, new grille, turn indicators mounted on the front bumper, reflectors on the rear bumper, vertically positioned tail lights, high-mount stop lamp, and a provision to mount the spare wheel on the tailgate.

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Open Fuel Lid

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Vision S SUV is expected to be offered with petrol and diesel engines paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Seen here, is the automatic version in the diesel avatar, with giveaways for both being the gear lever and the AdBlue filler beside the fuel filler cap.

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Image
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
