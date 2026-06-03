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    Mahindra Vision S Continues Testing: Thar Headlights Spotted

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Mahindra Vision S Continues Testing: Thar Headlights Spotted
    • LED light setup
    • Several cues borrowed from the concept

    The Mahindra Vision S compact SUV, one of the several future offerings built on top of the NU_IQ platform, is a compact SUV that is confirmed to get an ICE powertrain, as previous sightings have suggested. An AdBlue cap inside one of its fuel lids has confirmed a diesel version.

    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Headlight

    In the latest sighting, although the test mule was also wrapped, we can see a headlight unit that matches the current-gen Thar. From a previous glimpse of the SUV’s cabin, there’s a lot drawn from the concept, right from the AC vent design to button controls, new seats, three-spoke steering, 60:40 split rear bench, and a panoramic sunroof. It is highly unlikely for the production-spec versions to carry over the Vision series nameplates.

    While exact mechanicals cannot be zeroed in on, atleast for the time being, the Vision S derivatives are confirmed to get an ICE powertrain. The NU_IQ platform is modular, and it can accommodate a BEV powertrain, too. Expect a positioning below the Scorpio, and above the 3XO. Mahindra has also forecasted a larger demand pool for SUVs exceeding four metres in length. The NU_IQ-based vehicles will start rolling off production lines in 2027, and existing products will also get LHD iterations for allied target markets, and production for the latter will start in 2028.

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    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV Image
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV
    Rs. 10.50 - 17.50 Lakh
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