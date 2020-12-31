Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift continues testing; interiors leaked

- Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine

- The model is likely to arrive in late 2021

Mahindra is working on multiple product updates that are scheduled to debut starting next year. The list includes the new-gen XUV500, next-gen Scorpio, TUV300 facelift, and the TUV300 Plus facelift. New spy images shared on the web capture the latter during one of its recent road tests.

The new spy images of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift give us a look at the interiors of the model. The test-mule does not sport any differences over the outgoing model and gets a dual-tone interior theme, diamond-stitch upholstery, three-spoke steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, hand rests for the front row, and power window controls positioned between the seats.

On the outside, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift features a new multi-slat grille, redesigned front bumper, sleeker fog lights, and a new set of alloy wheels. There are no changes to the rear profile, which continues to sport wrap-around tail lights and a tail-gate mounted spare wheel.

Under the hood of the 2021 Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift will be a BS6-compliant version of the 2.2-litre diesel motor. This motor is expected to produce 120bhp and 280Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a six-speed manual unit.

Image Source