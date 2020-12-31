CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift continues testing; interiors leaked

    Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift continues testing; interiors leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    658 Views
    Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift continues testing; interiors leaked

    - Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine

    - The model is likely to arrive in late 2021

    Mahindra is working on multiple product updates that are scheduled to debut starting next year. The list includes the new-gen XUV500, next-gen Scorpio, TUV300 facelift, and the TUV300 Plus facelift. New spy images shared on the web capture the latter during one of its recent road tests.

    Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift BS6 Dashboard

    The new spy images of the Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift give us a look at the interiors of the model. The test-mule does not sport any differences over the outgoing model and gets a dual-tone interior theme, diamond-stitch upholstery, three-spoke steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, hand rests for the front row, and power window controls positioned between the seats.

    On the outside, the new Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift features a new multi-slat grille, redesigned front bumper, sleeker fog lights, and a new set of alloy wheels. There are no changes to the rear profile, which continues to sport wrap-around tail lights and a tail-gate mounted spare wheel.

    Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift BS6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood of the 2021 Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift will be a BS6-compliant version of the 2.2-litre diesel motor. This motor is expected to produce 120bhp and 280Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a six-speed manual unit.

    Image Source

    Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift BS6 Image
    Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift BS6
    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • TUV300 Plus Facelift BS6
    • Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift BS6
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars