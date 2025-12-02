Mahindra to Ramp up EV Production for XEV 9s

Launched in India at Rs. 19.45 Lakh

Bookings to Open 14 January

Ramping up

Mahindra has announced a ramp-up of production in its EV section in anticipation of the volumes that the XEV 9s will bring to their fold. The automaker is currently producing up to 5,000 units a month of its XEV 9e and BE 6 BEVs but will add up to another 3,000 units to the production line by the end of FY26. It is anticipating almost double of what the current lineup offers in terms of potential sales. The automaker has said that it can produce up to one lakh units per annum with operational capacity to expand to up to two lakh units if needed.

New Volume Seller

Given its conventional styling, massive presence, and feature list, the automaker expects it to overtake the 9e and the BE 6 and become its bestseller. It said that the 9e, which holds nearly 60 per cent of its current EV pie, was seeing big success down south and it hoped that the 9s would open markets in North India where such style of vehicles are in demand.

First Three-row E SUV

The Mahindra XEV 9s is the automaker's first-ever three-row electric SUV. It is being offered across four trims, three powertrain options, and six colour schemes. This is in essence an electric version of the XUV700 and also hints at the kind of upgrades that will be coming to the latter in early 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review