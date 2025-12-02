CarWale
    Mahindra to Ramp up EV Production for XEV 9s

    • Launched in India at Rs. 19.45 Lakh
    • Bookings to Open 14 January

    Ramping up

    Mahindra has announced a ramp-up of production in its EV section in anticipation of the volumes that the XEV 9s will bring to their fold. The automaker is currently producing up to 5,000 units a month of its XEV 9e and BE 6 BEVs but will add up to another 3,000 units to the production line by the end of FY26. It is anticipating almost double of what the current lineup offers in terms of potential sales. The automaker has said that it can produce up to one lakh units per annum with operational capacity to expand to up to two lakh units if needed.

    Interior Dashboard

    New Volume Seller

    Given its conventional styling, massive presence, and feature list, the automaker expects it to overtake the 9e and the BE 6 and become its bestseller. It said that the 9e, which holds nearly 60 per cent of its current EV pie, was seeing big success down south and it hoped that the 9s would open markets in North India where such style of vehicles are in demand.

    First Three-row E SUV

    The Mahindra XEV 9s is the automaker's first-ever three-row electric SUV. It is being offered across four trims, three powertrain options, and six colour schemes. This is in essence an electric version of the XUV700 and also hints at the kind of upgrades that will be coming to the latter in early 2026.

    Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review

    Mahindra XEV 9S Image
    Mahindra XEV 9S
    Rs. 19.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XEV 9S Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    PuneRs. 21.13 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 21.13 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 21.15 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 21.13 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 21.11 Lakh

