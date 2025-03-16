Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown Interior: Now in Pictures

Interior changed to dark shade

Mocha brown colour used

Mahindra and Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx with a new dark interior shade, in addition to the lighter shade previously launched. The carmaker took media and customer feedback about the white interior getting soiled easily, subsequently rolling out a quick fix. It's good to know that the automaker has introduced this new shade as an option, and speedily incorporated the required parts and materials in the supply chain. Here's a picture gallery detailing the changes.

Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown Interior Picture Gallery

As for the exterior, there are no changes, and the SUV can be had in its existing shades, including the new Battleship Grey. The one in the pictures here is the standard white one.

Open the doors of the Thar Roxx and you'll be greeted by the new Mocha shade interiors, paired with black-coloured materials including the plastics and upholstery.

The seats are adorned in Mocha Brown and black colour. This is the top-spec 4x4 variant, and gets faux leather with contrasting stitching.

And it's not just the upholstery on the seats that has changed, but many plastic parts have changed to a similar brown shade.

For example, sections on the dashboard, lower dash area, and side sections of the centre console have also been adorned in a brown colour now.

A contrasting dark shade from an Ivory White is a big departure, but looks good. More importantly, this off-roaders’ interior won't look dirty when soiled.

Look closely, and you'll notice that the door trims are changed to brown to match the overall theme.

The other features and equipment remain unchanged, and are carried over from the existing line-up of variants of the Thar Roxx.

Powertrain

As we mentioned earlier, changes are only made to the interior. There are no other mechanical changes. The Thar Roxx continues to get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, with the option of manual and automatic gearboxes. However, the oil-burner can only be had with a 4x4 transfer case.