CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown Interior: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    39,043 Views
    Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown Interior: Now in Pictures
    • Interior changed to dark shade
    • Mocha brown colour used

    Mahindra and Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx with a new dark interior shade, in addition to the lighter shade previously launched. The carmaker took media and customer feedback about the white interior getting soiled easily, subsequently rolling out a quick fix. It's good to know that the automaker has introduced this new shade as an option, and speedily incorporated the required parts and materials in the supply chain. Here's a picture gallery detailing the changes.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Left Side View

    Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown Interior Picture Gallery

    As for the exterior, there are no changes, and the SUV can be had in its existing shades, including the new Battleship Grey. The one in the pictures here is the standard white one.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Front View

    Open the doors of the Thar Roxx and you'll be greeted by the new Mocha shade interiors, paired with black-coloured materials including the plastics and upholstery.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Front Row Seats

    The seats are adorned in Mocha Brown and black colour. This is the top-spec 4x4 variant, and gets faux leather with contrasting stitching.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Dashboard

    And it's not just the upholstery on the seats that has changed, but many plastic parts have changed to a similar brown shade.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Music System

    For example, sections on the dashboard, lower dash area, and side sections of the centre console have also been adorned in a brown colour now.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Front Centre Arm Rest

    A contrasting dark shade from an Ivory White is a big departure, but looks good. More importantly, this off-roaders’ interior won't look dirty when soiled.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Music System

    Look closely, and you'll notice that the door trims are changed to brown to match the overall theme.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Dashboard

    The other features and equipment remain unchanged, and are carried over from the existing line-up of variants of the Thar Roxx.

    Powertrain

    As we mentioned earlier, changes are only made to the interior. There are no other mechanical changes. The Thar Roxx continues to get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, with the option of manual and automatic gearboxes. However, the oil-burner can only be had with a 4x4 transfer case.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Rear Logo
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Image
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched at Rs. 19.64 lakh
     Next 
    Skoda Previews New Seven-seat EV SUV

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Mar
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    22nd Mar
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    18th Mar
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq facelift
    Skoda Kushaq facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.56 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 16.48 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.20 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.34 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 16.35 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.87 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 16.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.97 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.89 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Brown Interior: Now in Pictures