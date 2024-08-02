Mahindra Thar Roxx spied undisguised ahead of launch

To be launched on 15 August, 2024

Will get more features than the current iteration

Mahindra will soon launch the much-anticipated five-door Thar on 15 August, 2024. Recently, the brand released multiple teasers revealing the name and exterior styling of the upcoming Thar Roxx. Now, ahead of the official price announcement, the new lifestyle SUV was spotted completely undisguised.

The first thing noticeable in the spy shot is the length of the SUV. It is longer than the current version and will offer more space thanks to the extended wheelbase. Then, the other design highlights include new alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, upright bonnet with a redesigned grille, side step, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, and rear door handles that are housed in the pillar.

In terms of features, the upcoming Thar Roxx will come loaded with a larger touchscreen infotainment screen, new steering wheel, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera, white seat upholstery, and a redesigned centre console. Moreover, depending on the variant one chooses, the Thar Roxx will offer two types of sunroof – a single pane- or a panoramic sunroof.

Mechanically, we expect the five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx to come equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic gearbox options. Upon its launch, the Thar Roxx will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Force Gurkha in the lifestyle SUV segment.

