    Mahindra Thar Roxx new teaser reveals interior

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    59,834 Views
    Mahindra Thar Roxx new teaser reveals interior
    • To get Harman Kardon-sourced music system
    • Higher variants to get panoramic sunroof

    The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be launched in India on 15 August. Ahead of the official price announcement of the all-new lifestyle SUV, the automaker has released yet another teaser of the model. This new teaser reveals many key details of the interior and the feature list of the upcoming five-door Thar.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Infotainment System

    As seen in the picture, the Thar Roxx will come loaded with a digital instrument panel and a large touchscreen infotainment screen. Both of these features have been carried over from the brand's flagship product, the XUV700. Moreover, the higher variants of the Thar Roxx will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, soft-touch finish on the dashboard with contrasting stitching, and a Harman Kardon-sourced music system.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Front Speakers

    Notably, the Thar Roxx will get white seat upholstery with cooled front seats, unlike the black-coloured seat upholstery in the current version. Meanwhile, the other features that will likely be offered with the Thar Roxx are a powered driver seat, 360-degree surround camera, wireless charger, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx AC Controls

    Upon its launch, the Thar Roxx will compete against the five-door Force Gurkha and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the lifestyle off-road SUV segment.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Image
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
