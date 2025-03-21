Mahindra Thar Roxx Benefits from 3 New Features!

Prices remain unchanged

Ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 12.99 lakh

Mahindra has updated the Thar Roxx SUV with new features after making a special delivery to the popular Bollywood actor John Abraham. The Thar Roxx, which was already quite feature-packed, now gets important features that were missing during launch.

The Thar Roxx now comes packing request sensors for keyless entry, sliding function for the co-driver armrest, and aerodynamic flat wipers that reduce the noise filtering inside the cabin. That said, the prices of the SUV remain unchanged, and it continues to bear ex-showroom costs ranging between Rs. 12.99 lakh and Rs. 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in six variants, namely, MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3 L, AX5 L, and AX7 L, across 2WD and 4WD configurations. Notably, the 4WD versions get two interior theme options – Beige and Mocha Brown.