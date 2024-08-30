Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L variant detailed in a video

Priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh

Offered in six variants and seven colours

Mahindra has shared a fresh video detailing the AX3L variant of the Thar Roxx. The video reveals key features of this variant, which is available exclusively in the diesel MT 2WD guise, priced at Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

As seen in the images here, the Thar Roxx AX3L variant gets features such as LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, silver skid plates, C-shaped LED taillights, spare wheel cover, and 18-inch steel wheels. For the uninitiated, there are seven paints and six variants to choose from.

Inside, this variant comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, fully digital colour instrument cluster, engine start-stop button, wireless charger, six airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, rear AC vents, power windows, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Compared to the top-spec AX7L variant, which is priced at Rs. 18.99 lakh in the diesel MT RWD guise, it misses out on features such as a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, six-way power adjustable driver seat, alloy wheels, TPMS, front parking sensors, and LED fog lights.

The Thar Roxx AX3L variant is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine belting out 150bhp and 330Nm of torque, paired only to a six-speed manual transmission. Also up for offer is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune, as well as another higher output version for the same diesel engine mentioned earlier.