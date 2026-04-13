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    Mahindra Thar Prices in India Hiked by up to Rs. 43,500

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Mahindra Thar Prices in India Hiked by up to Rs. 43,500
    • Revision for all but one variant
    • Range continues to start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

    Mahindra recently confirmed its plans to increase the prices of its SUVs in India. Effective 6 April, we have now got our hands on the updated prices. Notably, the company had announced that the prices would be hiked by up to 2.5 per cent.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Thar has become dearer by up to Rs. 43,500, and this increase applies to the LXT 4WD 2.2 Diesel AT variant, followed closely by the LXT 4WD 2.0 Petrol AT variant, the prices of which have gone up by Rs. 41,500.

    Exterior Rear View

    Next up are the LXT 4WD 2.2 Diesel MT and LXT 4WD 2.0 Petrol MT variants, both of which will command a premium of Rs. 39,500 and Rs. 37,500 over the outgoing price list, respectively. Finally, the LXT 2WD 1.5 Diesel MT and LXT 4WD 2.0 Petrol MT variants have witnessed a uniform increase of Rs. 30,500 each. Additionally, the prices of the entry-level AXT 2WD 1.5 Diesel MT remain unchanged at Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This is the second price hike for the Thar in the last three months. The aforementioned revision saw the prices of this lifestyle SUV go up by Rs. 20,000.

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    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 11.99 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.59 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.85 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.21 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.36 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.90 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.34 Lakh

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