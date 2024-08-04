Mahindra Thar open bookings come down by 29 per cent in 2 months

The Thar three-door will soon be joined by its five-door sibling

Booking number stood at 59,000 units in May 2024

We have got our hands on the pending order book of Mahindra cars as of July 2024. In this article, let us take a closer look at the numbers of the company’s lifestyle SUV, the Thar, which have witnessed a significant drop.

Last month, Mahindra had pending orders amounting to 42,000 units for the Thar alone. This is a considerable drop compared to the 59,000 units that the brand was to deliver by May 2024, thus resulting in a reduction of almost 29 per cent.

Notably, the Thar three-door continues to rack up fresh bookings of 5,000 units each month. This number will be augmented with the arrival of the Thar five-door, now christened as the Thar Roxx. The latter has been partially revealed ahead of its launch scheduled to take place on 15 August.