    Mahindra Thar Old vs New: What's Changed in the MY2025 Iteration?

    Mahindra Thar Old vs New: What’s Changed in the MY2025 Iteration?

    Five years after its 2020 debut, the Mahindra Thar has received its first major update. The 2025 Thar brings subtle exterior changes, few feature additions, and improved practicality, while retaining the same proven engines and off-road credentials that made it a fan favourite.

    What’s New on the Outside?

    Mahindra Thar Closed Fuel Lid

    At first glance, the 2025 Thar looks nearly identical to the outgoing model, but look closer, and you’ll notice a few subtle updates. The front grille now gets a body-coloured finish, adding a cleaner look without altering its trademark design. Mahindra has also introduced two fresh paint options, Tango Red and Battleship Grey, borrowed from the new Thar Roxx.

    Mahindra Thar Bootspace

    More importantly, there are a couple of practical additions, too. The SUV now features a rear parking camera that’s neatly integrated into the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, along with a rear wiper and washer, both of which were long-awaited upgrades for daily usability.

    What’s New Inside the Cabin?

    Mahindra Thar Dashboard

    The cabin layout continues with its familiar all-black theme, but now feels more user-friendly and premium. The power window switches have finally moved to the door pads, replacing the older centre console placement. The new sliding centre armrest adds comfort and offers storage underneath, while new A-pillar-mounted grab handles make ingress and egress easier.

    Mahindra Thar Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Rear passengers also benefit from the addition of dedicated AC vents and charging ports, enhancing comfort during longer drives.

    What are the Mechanical Changes?

    Mahindra Thar Engine Shot

    Under the skin, the Thar remains unchanged. The tried-and-tested 1.5-litre diesel, 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol, and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines have been retained. These are offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, along with RWD and 4X4 configurations, depending on the variant.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
