Mahindra Thar launched: All you need to know

- Four-wheel drive is standard across all variants

- Available in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options

One of the most anticipated cars in 2020, the Mahindra Thar has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The rugged off-road SUV is available in AX Series – AX and AX Opt, and LX Series – LX manual transmission and LX automatic transmission. The AX Series can be had in either six-seat or four-seat layout with soft top, convertible top, and hard top option.

Exterior

The newly launched Mahindra Thar is available in six colour options – rocky beige, aquamarine, mystic copper, red rage, napoli black and galaxy grey. In terms of dimensions, the new Thar has a length of 3,985mm, width of 1,820mm (LX variant has width of 1,855mm), and height of 1,920mm (hard top height 1,844mm). The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 219mm. Interestingly, the off-road SUV has water wading depth of 650mm along with approach and departure angle of 41.2 degree and 36 degree, respectively.

The AX variants get black finish on the vertical slats in the grille and rides on 16-inch steel wheels. The LX variant features deep silver finish on the vertical grille slats, front fog lamps and rides on 18-inch deep silver alloy wheels with Thar branding.

Interior

The AX trim gets vinyl seat upholstery, while the LX trim offers fabric seat upholstery. The standard feature list includes centre roof lamp, 12V accessory socket, lockable glovebox, central locking, dashboard grab handle for passenger, illuminated key ring, manual day-night IRVM, one-touch lane change indicator, and power windows in front doors. Additionally, depending on the variant, the feature list in the Mahindra Thar further includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with navigation, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, reclining rear seats, steering controlled audio and phone controls, USB charging port, tyretronics, tyre direction monitoring system, coloured MID display and more.

The standard safety feature list includes ABS with EBD and brake assist, dual airbags, seat belt reminder, snow chain provision for tyres (except the LX trim), panic braking signal, vehicle over-speeding warning and passenger airbag deactivation switch. The AX optional trim and the LX variant additionally get ISOFIX child seat on rear seats, roll cage, three-point seat belt for rear passengers. Safety features like ESP with rollover mitigation, speed sensing front door locks and anti-theft alarm are exclusively available only in the LX trim options.

Engine

The newly launched Mahindra Thar is available in petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is available in four trims - AX Standard, AX, AX Opt, and LX. The diesel engine option is available in three trims – AX, AX Opt, and the LX. The 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine that produces 150bhp at 5,000rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,250-3,000rpm. The automatic option produces 320Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,000rpm. Customers can choose from the six-speed manual transmission and six-speed torque converter options.

The diesel version gets a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 engine that generates 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter option. A four-wheel-drive system with high and low reduction gear is standard across all variants in both petrol and diesel guise.

The variant-wise ex-showroom, all-India pricing for the Mahindra Thar are as follows –

AX Manual Petrol

Standard six-seater soft top – Rs 9.80 lakh

Six-seater soft top – Rs 10.65 lakh

AX Manual Diesel

Six-seater soft top – Rs 10.85 lakh

AX Opt Manual Petrol

Four-seater convertible top – Rs 11.90 lakh

AX Opt Manual Diesel

Four-seater convertible top – Rs 12.10 lakh

Four-seater hard top – Rs 12.20 lakh

LX Manual Petrol

Four-seater hard top – Rs 12.49 lakh

LX Manual Diesel

Four-seater convertible top – Rs 12.85 lakh

Four-seater hard top – Rs 12.95 lakh

LX Automatic Petrol

Four-seater convertible top – Rs 13.45 lakh

Four-seater hard top – Rs 13.55 lakh

LX Automatic Diesel

Four-seater convertible top – Rs 13.65 lakh

Four-seater hard top – Rs 13.75 lakh