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    Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied Again: New Details Revealed

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied Again: New Details Revealed
    • Will get updates in line with Thar Roxx
    • Expected to arrive in the festive season

    Mahindra continues testing the facelifted Thar ahead of its debut, which is anticipated to arrive during the festive season this year. The updated three-door lifestyle SUV will get a slew of updates inside and out, while the technical specifications are expected to carry on unchanged.

    Mahindra Thar Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the Thar three-door will receive exterior updates in the form of a new five-slot grille, projector headlamps borrowed from the Thar Roxx, and a fresh design for the alloy wheels. One of the slots in the grille features an extension, likely to be in place for the Thar badge.

    Mahindra Thar Facelift Front View

    Details regarding the changes to the interior of the 2026 Mahindra Thar remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, it is expected to carry over the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre mHawk diesel, and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. Also up for offer will be both 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives.

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    Mahindra Thar Facelift Image
    Mahindra Thar Facelift
    Rs. 9.50 - 17.00 Lakh
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