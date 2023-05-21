Mahindra Thar crosses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

- Powered by BS6 Phase 2 petrol and diesel engines

- Available in 2WD and RWD versions

The Mahindra Thar has surpassed the 1 lakh sales milestone. The off-road SUV that was launched in August 2020 recently crossed the 1 lakh production mark and has now achieved this new milestone. The Mahindra Thar is an alternative to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.

Thar prices

The Thar petrol variants have a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the diesel variants start from Rs 10.55 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 16.78 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom.

Thar engines

The Thar can be had in RWD or 4WD versions. While the former is available in 1.5-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines, the 4WD is powered by 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol mills. The transmission options include manual and automatic gearboxes. All engines are compatible with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

Mahindra Thar discounts

The Thar attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in May 2023. These can be had either as cash discounts or exchange bonuses.