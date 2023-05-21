CarWale
    Mahindra Thar crosses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    9,591 Views
    Mahindra Thar crosses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    - Powered by BS6 Phase 2 petrol and diesel engines

    - Available in 2WD and RWD versions

    The Mahindra Thar has surpassed the 1 lakh sales milestone. The off-road SUV that was launched in August 2020 recently crossed the 1 lakh production mark and has now achieved this new milestone. The Mahindra Thar is an alternative to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha

    Thar prices

    The Thar petrol variants have a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the diesel variants start from Rs 10.55 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 16.78 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. 

    Thar engines 

    Mahindra Thar Engine Shot

    The Thar can be had in RWD or 4WD versions. While the former is available in 1.5-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines, the 4WD is powered by 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol mills. The transmission options include manual and automatic gearboxes. All engines are compatible with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. 

    Mahindra Thar discounts 

    Mahindra Thar Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Thar attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in May 2023. These can be had either as cash discounts or exchange bonuses. 

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.29 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.86 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.79 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.07 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.04 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 12.88 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.33 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.75 Lakh

