    Mahindra Scorpio-N to be bigger than Tata Safari; dimensions leaked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,011 Views
    - Will be offered in petrol and diesel powertrains 

    - Longer, wider, and taller than Tata Safari

    Nearly a month after the official images of the Mahindra Scorpio-N were released, new significant details of the upcoming SUV have been leaked. The dimensions of the Scorpio-N are now known through a recently leaked document. Here’s how it has grown over its predecessor. 

    As per the leaked document, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will have a length of 4,662mm and will stand tall at 1,870mm. It will be wider than the Scorpio Classic by 97mm at 1,917mm. Concurrently, the Scorpio-N will have a stretched wheelbase of 2,750mm. 

    Left Side View

    In comparison with the Scorpio Classic, the Scorpio-N’s wheelbase is longer by 70mm, and it is almost 206mm longer than the current model. This will translate to a spacious cabin with more room in the second row and more legroom for third-row occupants who will also benefit from front-facing seats. 

    When compared to the Safari, the dimensions of the Scorpio-N are slightly bigger. The Safari measures 4,661mm in length, 1,786mm in height, 1,894mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,741mm. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, the Scorpio-N will be equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, a single-pane electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, USB ports, a push start/stop button, cruise control, and more. To know about the features of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N, click here

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel powertrains. These will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions and you can know the details here.

