Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open in India

- Accumulates 25,000 bookings in one minute

- Deliveries to commence on 26 September

Post much wait, Mahindra has opened bookings for the new Scorpio-N against a token amount of Rs 21,000. Interestingly, the company claims to have accumulated 25,000 bookings in just one minute and over one lakh bookings in just 30 minutes. Deliveries of the new Scorpio-N will commence on 26 September. Mahindra aims to deliver over 20,000 units by December, wherein Z8L variant deliveries will be prioritised. The company will announce the delivery date by the end of August 2022.

Interested customers can book the vehicle online or across Mahindra dealerships. The new model is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol mStallion engine generates 200bhp and 370Nm (380Nm with AT), while the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged second-generation mHawk diesel engine is available in two tunes: 130bhp and 300Nm (MT) and 172bhp and 370Nm (400Nm with AT). The 4WD option is limited to the diesel guise in three variant options – Z4, Z8, and Z8L.

The company also offers a bookings amendment window, wherein customers can edit the variant and colour option until 15 August midnight and continue to avail of the introductory pricing benefits.