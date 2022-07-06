Mahindra Scorpio-N test drives begin in India

- The Scorpio-N is available in 30 cities for a test drive

- Bookings of the model will open on 30 July

Mahindra has commenced test drives of the Scorpio-N in select cities with effect from this week. The carmaker recently introduced the 'Add To Cart' option for the new-gen SUV. The brand continues to sell the previous-gen model as the Scorpio Classic.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is available for test drives in 30 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai MMR, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Indore, Jalandhar, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Surat, Ranchi, Patna, Coimbatore, Vadodra, Raipur, Cochin, Nagpur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Visakhapatnam, Amritsar, Jammu, and Kanpur.

Earlier this month, Mahindra announced prices for select versions of the Scorpio-N, including the manual and seven-seat variants. There are a few other important dates regarding the SUV announced by the brand, including the price announcement for automatic variants and the bookings commencement date.