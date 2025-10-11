Mahindra Scorpio N Leads Sales Charge in September

Recently received ADAS

Diesel version in higher demand

The Mahindra Scorpio spearheaded the carmaker’s sales once again. It sold 18,372 units in September 2025 as compared to 14,338 units in the corresponding period last year, resulting in a 26.7 per cent YoY (Year-on-Year) growth. Furthermore, diesel power has been at the forefront of this number, with 17,182 units compared to 1,190 units for the petrol version in the corresponding period last year.

No doubt the biggest fillip to the Scorpio’s sales is the adjustment of GST rates that the government implemented last month. The automaker announced significant benefits on the Scorpio range post GST 2.0. As a part of its planned upgrades, certain variants of the Scorpio N got ADAS.

Other big contributors to the overall sales numbers were the Thar and the Thar ROXX at 11,864 units, followed by the XUV700 at just over 9,000 units. The XUV3XO, too, saw growth, but with higher sales from its petrol range.

On the flip side, the Bolero family and EVs saw a drop in numbers, though in this case, Mahindra introduced a facelift, and this should reflect an uptick in its October sales.