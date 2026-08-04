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    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Top Things To Expect

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Top Things To Expect
    • Launch on 15 August
    • To continue with both petrol and diesel power

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N facelift will be launched in India on 15 August, and ahead of its arrival, the car has been spotted undisguised, revealing quite a few details. This is a mid-life update for Mahindra’s iconic SUV and sees it get expanded features as a part of the package.

    Minimal exterior changes

    Moving from the Scorpio Classic look to the Scorpio N look was a pretty big leap for the Indian automaker but this time around the exterior changes are almost minimal. The design of the alloy wheels is new, while Mahindra has added chrome inserts in the door handles for the top-spec models. This is expected to be the last update for the Scorpio N before a new Vision S-based Scorpio comes to life in the next few years.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Dashboard

    Dual digital screens

    Joining the rest of its clan, the Scorpio N facelift will get dual 10.25-inch digital displays. This was a much-anticipated step, considering the proliferation of screens at this level in this part of the market. The screens are running the OS as the other cars and will get roughly the same features. It is unlikely to get the three-screen package, even as an accessory, found in the 7XO, which is expected to be reserved for the production-ready version of the Vision S. Also visible in the pictures are USB-C fast-charging ports, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera package, an auto-dimming IRVM, and button start.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Front Row Seats

    Panoramic sunroof

    Just over a year ago we told you that the Scorpion N would get a panoramic sunroof, and well, it is finally here. The dual-pane roof is expected to be offered with voice control in multiple languages and the ability to open it using connected car technology.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Instrument Cluster

    Powertrain options

    The petrol engine is Mahindra’s 2.0-litre four-pot producing 200bhp and 370Nm in MT guise and 200bhp/380Nm in AT guise. The diesel is a 2.2-litre unit producing 200bhp and 370Nm/400Nm in MT/AT guise respectively. Only the diesel gets an option of 4WD. Technically, the Scorpio N is Mahindra’s fighter in the mid-SUV segment, fighting higher-end versions of cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, but also cars like the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and its own sibling, the Mahindra XUV 7XO.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Image
    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift
    Rs. 14.00 - 26.00 Lakh
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    HyderabadRs. 17.22 Lakh
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