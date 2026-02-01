Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift to Get 360-degree Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, and More

No new lights anticipated

No mechanical changes

The Mahindra Scorpio N is due for a mid-cycle refresh, and the existing version skimped out on a few key offerings that the competition has caught up with. The upcoming iteration will mechanically mirror its predecessor, but the feature upgrades should help it keep pace in its segment.

Up close, we can see a changed grille with horizontal slats instead of vertical ones found in the existing iteration. An ADAS module is also visible, indicating that the wrapped test mule is a higher-spec variant. Further changes include 360-degree cameras and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, as the uploader previewed. Lights look the same, though. The facelift is also seen with a fresh set of 18-inch alloys.

Internally, Mahindra has made room for a larger infotainment system, thereby repositioning AC vents. A 6MT system is also seen in the spy shot. The dashboard estate looks borrowed from the Thar Roxx. The carmaker should ideally showcase the updated SUV in the second quarter of the current calendar year.

Image source