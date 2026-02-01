CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift to Get 360-degree Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, and More

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    34,813 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift to Get 360-degree Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, and More
    • No new lights anticipated
    • No mechanical changes

    The Mahindra Scorpio N is due for a mid-cycle refresh, and the existing version skimped out on a few key offerings that the competition has caught up with. The upcoming iteration will mechanically mirror its predecessor, but the feature upgrades should help it keep pace in its segment.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Sunroof/Moonroof

    Up close, we can see a changed grille with horizontal slats instead of vertical ones found in the existing iteration. An ADAS module is also visible, indicating that the wrapped test mule is a higher-spec variant. Further changes include 360-degree cameras and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, as the uploader previewed. Lights look the same, though. The facelift is also seen with a fresh set of 18-inch alloys.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Dashboard

    Internally, Mahindra has made room for a larger infotainment system, thereby repositioning AC vents. A 6MT system is also seen in the spy shot. The dashboard estate looks borrowed from the Thar Roxx. The carmaker should ideally showcase the updated SUV in the second quarter of the current calendar year.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Wheel

    Image source

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Image
    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift
    Rs. 13.80 - 24.80 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Timeline Confirmed
     Next 
    Mahindra Vision S Diesel Automatic Spied: Interior Leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 8.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Feb
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    19th Feb
    Nissan Gravite
    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Feb
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Rs. 13.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class
    Launching Soon
    Mar 2026
    Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Mar 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault Duster
    Renault Duster

    Rs. 9.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero 2026
    Mahindra Bolero 2026

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift to Get 360-degree Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, and More