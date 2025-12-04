CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spied Testing

    • Familiar silhouette
    • Expected to get a revised interior

    Following the futuristic set of BEV launches and updates, Mahindra seems to be refreshing the ICE lineup, too. This time around, it’s a wrapped Scorpio N spotted in Chennai. While the camouflage doesn’t give away any physical cue, here are some speculations.

    The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift may get revised front and rear ends, new alloys likely sized at 19 inches, and an interior overhaul – likely in line with the latest Born Electrics – which should ideally include a revised infotainment setup (at least a tri-cluster like the XUV700 Facelift) and new upholstery materials. The same ladder-frame chassis should base the upcoming iteration.

    With respect to features, the Scorpio N Facelift will likely get bigger infotainment screens, powered and ventilated seats, enhanced audio system, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Mechanically, the Scorpio N Facelift is likely to remain unchanged, carrying over the same 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L diesel motors, paired with 6MT/6AT (torque converter) systems. The 4x4 variant should also receive minor tweaks.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
