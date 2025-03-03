CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Arrives at Dealerships

    • Prices start at Rs. 19.19 lakh
    • Based on Z8 and Z8 L variants

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon recently made its market debut on the occasion of 2 lakh sales milestone in India. This new special edition is available in limited units, with prices ranging from Rs. 19.19 lakh to Rs. 24.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition is being offered with Z8 and Z8 L variants, commanding a premium of Rs. 20,000 over the standard version.

    The exterior highlights of the Scorpio-N Carbon include all-black exterior paint hues with dark chrome elements on the grille, headlamp cluster, door handles, and rear bumpers. Moreover, the 18-inch alloy wheels are painted in black, further adding character to the dark aesthetics.

    On the inside, the dark theme has been carried over with a complete black theme on the dashboard, steering wheel, seat upholstery, and even the roof lining. That said, the Scorpio-N continues with the same set of features as the standard version.

    Mechanically, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired either with manual or automatic gearboxes. Notably, the Carbon edition of the Scorpio-N can be had in 2WD and 4WD guise.

