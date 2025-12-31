CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio N-based Pick-up Spied Up Close

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra Scorpio N-based Pick-up Spied Up Close
    • Global Pik Up design debuted in 2023
    • Launch likely in 2027

    Mahindra outlined its plans for a modern lifestyle pick-up when it showcased the Global Pik Up concept in late 2023. Now, a couple of years on and ahead of its expected 2027 launch timeline, the automaker has been actively testing a pick-up based on the Scorpio N.

    While several spy images of the model have surfaced in the past, the latest set offers a clearer look at its road presence and design details that appear close to production-ready.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images, the pick-up borrows several design elements from its SUV sibling. These include the prominent shoulder line, similar door handles, an upright bonnet, large ORVMs, and a generous glass area, all of which are familiar from the currently on-sale Scorpio-N. However, being a pick-up, the rear section features a distinctly different design.

    The rear profile gets vertically stacked tail-lamps, a long wheelbase, an extended cargo bed, a tall tailgate, shorter overhangs, and a stop lamp mounted at the centre of the tailgate, giving the pick-up a unique identity. That said, with Mahindra’s strong presence in the SUV space, the addition of a pick-up truck is expected to cater to a niche audience that prioritises functionality and utility over outright aesthetics.

    In a market where models like the Bolero continue to find favour in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, this new pick-up could further strengthen Mahindra’s portfolio by expanding its range of utility-focused vehicles in India.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Image
    Mahindra Global Pik Up
    Rs. 16.00 - 22.00 Lakh
