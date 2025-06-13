Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic Version To Become More Affordable

To be offered in a lower-spec variant

Launch likely soon

Mahindra will soon make the Scorpio N SUV more accessible for select customers with the introduction of automatic versions in select variants. We have got our hands on the finer details, and this new offering is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

The automatic version of the Mahindra Scorpio N is currently offered in three variants, namely Z6, Z8, and Z8L. According to the available data, the carmaker will now expand this line up by offering an automatic transmission in the Z4 variant.

Notably, the new Scorpio N Z4 AT variant will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. It will be offered only with a seven-seat layout in its 2WD configuration. For the uninitiated, the Scorpio N comes in five variants - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers can choose from 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel motors coupled with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units, respectively.