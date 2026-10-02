Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-up Grille Design Patent Leaked

To be launched in India in 2027

Showcased in near-production form earlier this year

Mahindra is certainly on a roll with its product refreshes and launches this year. We have been bringing you all the updates, starting with the XUV 7XO launch at the start of the current calendar year, to the recently introduced Thar OG.

Somewhere between the aforementioned launches was the showcase of the Scorpio Lifestyler (previously known as Global Pik-up) pick-up in its closer-to-production form. Now, Mahindra has received a patent design approval for the model’s grille.

As seen in the filed patent image, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler will get the same grille design as was showcased in August this year. The grille design features multiple horizontal slats, with additional ribs in between. Sitting right in the centre will be the Mahindra Twin Peaks logo. It is expected to boast an all-black finish with orange inserts above.

The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-up, scheduled to debut early next year, will also preview a set of updates that will most likely make their way to refresh the Scorpio N. Notably, Mahindra has already hinted at the price of the former, revealing that the entry-level variant will command less than Rs. 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Isuzu V-Cross and the Toyota Hilux.