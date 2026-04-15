Mahindra Scorpio Classic Prices Increased With Immediate Effect

Scorpio Classic prices now start at Rs. 13 lakh

Revision applicable to all variants

We recently got our hands on the updated price list for Mahindra SUVs, shortly after the carmaker announced its plans for a price hike effective 6 April, 2026. We have already detailed the revision to the three-door Thar, and in this article, we take a look at the changes to the Scorpio Classic range.

The S11 range of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, including the 7S and 7S CC, witnesses an upward price revision of Rs. 29,401 each. This is followed by the S 9S variant, which now commands a premium of Rs. 25,501 over the outgoing price list.

Similarly, the base variant of the Scorpio Classic, called S 7S, has become dearer by Rs. 2,000. The Scorpio Classic range is now priced from Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission, belting out an output of 130bhp and 300Nm.