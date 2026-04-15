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    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Prices Increased With Immediate Effect

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Prices Increased With Immediate Effect
    • Scorpio Classic prices now start at Rs. 13 lakh
    • Revision applicable to all variants

    We recently got our hands on the updated price list for Mahindra SUVs, shortly after the carmaker announced its plans for a price hike effective 6 April, 2026. We have already detailed the revision to the three-door Thar, and in this article, we take a look at the changes to the Scorpio Classic range.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The S11 range of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, including the 7S and 7S CC, witnesses an upward price revision of Rs. 29,401 each. This is followed by the S 9S variant, which now commands a premium of Rs. 25,501 over the outgoing price list.

    Front View

    Similarly, the base variant of the Scorpio Classic, called S 7S, has become dearer by Rs. 2,000. The Scorpio Classic range is now priced from Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission, belting out an output of 130bhp and 300Nm.

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    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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