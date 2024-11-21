Mahindra reveals new details on INGLO platform

Will underpin the XEV 9e and BE 6e EV SUVs

The scalable architecture will underpin future Mahindra EVs

Mahindra has revealed the first piece of its EV puzzle by releasing details about its new INGLO platform that will underpin the upcoming XEV 9e and BE 6E, which will be officially revealed on 26 November.

Battery and motor

The platform will be offered with both 59 kWh and 79 kWh LFP chemistry battery packs. They will get fast-charging capabilities allowing charging from 20 per cent-80 per cent in just 20 minutes when plugged into a 175 kW DC fast charger. The battery packs will be mated to a rear-axle mounted motor with outputs in the range of 170-210kW depending on the vehicle. The cars will be primarily RWD but we expect AWD options for future models. The numbers indicate some really powerful motors, which Mahindra has always been known for with its ICE cars and it looks like the legacy is continuing.

Drive modes and brake by wire

The new SUVs will debut with brake-by-wire, semi-active suspension, and an updated electric power steering system developed for EVs. Like the XUV400, the SUVs will have drive modes, and because this is Mahindra, we expect some unconventional names for the drive modes.

First of many

The XEV9e and BE 6e are the first of Mahindra’s new range of SUVs and are both expected to go on sale in the market within the next few months. They will sport many of the elements that Mahindra announced in South Africa last year. This includes the triple screen package, the new INGLO platform and possibly the new sound package being developed by music maestro AR Rahman.