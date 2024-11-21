CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra reveals new details on INGLO platform

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    24,025 Views
    Mahindra reveals new details on INGLO platform
    • Will underpin the XEV 9e and BE 6e EV SUVs
    • The scalable architecture will underpin future Mahindra EVs

    Mahindra has revealed the first piece of its EV puzzle by releasing details about its new INGLO platform that will underpin the upcoming XEV 9e and BE 6E, which will be officially revealed on 26 November.

    Right Side View

    Battery and motor

    The platform will be offered with both 59 kWh and 79 kWh LFP chemistry battery packs. They will get fast-charging capabilities allowing charging from 20 per cent-80 per cent in just 20 minutes when plugged into a 175 kW DC fast charger. The battery packs will be mated to a rear-axle mounted motor with outputs in the range of 170-210kW depending on the vehicle. The cars will be primarily RWD but we expect AWD options for future models. The numbers indicate some really powerful motors, which Mahindra has always been known for with its ICE cars and it looks like the legacy is continuing.

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    Drive modes and brake by wire

    The new SUVs will debut with brake-by-wire, semi-active suspension, and an updated electric power steering system developed for EVs. Like the XUV400, the SUVs will have drive modes, and because this is Mahindra, we expect some unconventional names for the drive modes.

    Right Side View

    First of many

    The XEV9e and BE 6e are the first of Mahindra’s new range of SUVs and are both expected to go on sale in the market within the next few months. They will sport many of the elements that Mahindra announced in South Africa last year. This includes the triple screen package, the new INGLO platform and possibly the new sound package being developed by music maestro AR Rahman.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen eC3 real-world range tested
     Next 
    2025 Renault Duster production version: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Mahindra BE 6e renamed to BE 6

    Mahindra BE 6e renamed to BE 6

    By Haji Chakralwale

    08 Dec 2024

    Mahindra XEV 9e to arrive in seven colours

    Mahindra XEV 9e to arrive in seven colours

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    28 Nov 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Be 6 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4
    BMW M4
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th DEC
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Camry 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Dec 2024
    Toyota Camry 2024

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Dec 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Dec 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Aircross facelift
    Citroen Aircross facelift

    Rs. 10.25 - 14.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Be 6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 20.05 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.06 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.05 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 22.69 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 20.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra reveals new details on INGLO platform