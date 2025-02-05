CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 pack two pricing announced

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    34,651 Views
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 pack two pricing announced
    • Deliveries from July 2025
    • Bookings open from 14 February 2025

    Mahindra has finally revealed the much-anticipated pricing for the Pack Two versions of the XEV 9e and BE 6 EV SUVs. They are priced at Rs. 24.90 lakh and Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Bookings for both SUVs will start from 14 February and deliveries for the Pack Two variants will begin in July of this year. These prices do not include the cost of the charger and they are priced at Rs. 50,000 for the 7.2kW unit and Rs. 75,000 for the 11kW unit.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra BE 6

    Features of the BE 6 Pack two, over the also newly introduced Pack One Above, include adaptive cruise control, fabric seats, start-up light sequence, level-2 ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio system, NFC Key and rear AC vents. It is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh over the previous variant.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra XEV 9e

    Features of the XEV 9e pack include level 2 ADAS, panoramic glass roof, TPMS, front parking sensors, NFC key, 19-inch alloy wheels, wireless charger, front fog lamps, power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, rear AC vents and mounting for tablet in the second row. It is priced at Rs. 3 lakh over the Pack One variant.

    The XEV 9e and BE 6 are Mahindra’s new premium SUVs and the first in a line of newborn electric vehicles that it will bring to the market over the next few years. We have driven both cars and you can find our reviews linked below.

    Mahindra BE 6 First Drive Review

    Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Maruti Fronx prices in India increased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra BE 6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel | Honest Pros and Cons Review + Buying Advice
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel | Honest Pros and Cons Review + Buying Advice
    By CarWale Team15 Jan 2025
    49561 Views
    463 Likes
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    youtube-icon
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    By CarWale Team29 Mar 2024
    298094 Views
    1675 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Coupes
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    BMW M4
    BMW M4
    Rs. 1.56 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 44.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 1.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Rs. 55.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Feb
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3
    BMW X3
    Rs. 75.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi RS Q8 facelift
    Launching Soon
    Feb 2025
    Audi RS Q8 facelift

    Rs. 2.20 - 2.30 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Feb 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia facelift
    Skoda Octavia facelift

    Rs. 35.00 - 40.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra BE 6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 20.05 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.06 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.05 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.05 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.13 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 20.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel | Honest Pros and Cons Review + Buying Advice
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Diesel | Honest Pros and Cons Review + Buying Advice
    By CarWale Team15 Jan 2025
    49561 Views
    463 Likes
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    youtube-icon
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    By CarWale Team29 Mar 2024
    298094 Views
    1675 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 pack two pricing announced