Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 pack two pricing announced

Mahindra has finally revealed the much-anticipated pricing for the Pack Two versions of the XEV 9e and BE 6 EV SUVs. They are priced at Rs. 24.90 lakh and Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Bookings for both SUVs will start from 14 February and deliveries for the Pack Two variants will begin in July of this year. These prices do not include the cost of the charger and they are priced at Rs. 50,000 for the 7.2kW unit and Rs. 75,000 for the 11kW unit.

Mahindra BE 6

Features of the BE 6 Pack two, over the also newly introduced Pack One Above, include adaptive cruise control, fabric seats, start-up light sequence, level-2 ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio system, NFC Key and rear AC vents. It is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh over the previous variant.

Features of the XEV 9e pack include level 2 ADAS, panoramic glass roof, TPMS, front parking sensors, NFC key, 19-inch alloy wheels, wireless charger, front fog lamps, power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, rear AC vents and mounting for tablet in the second row. It is priced at Rs. 3 lakh over the Pack One variant.

The XEV 9e and BE 6 are Mahindra’s new premium SUVs and the first in a line of newborn electric vehicles that it will bring to the market over the next few years. We have driven both cars and you can find our reviews linked below.

