CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra recalls around 600 vehicles due to contaminated fuel

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,393 Views
    Mahindra recalls around 600 vehicles due to contaminated fuel

    - Less than 600 Mahindra vehicles manufactured at the Nashik factory are affected due to the recall

    - These cars were manufactured at the plant between 21 June and 2 July, 2021 

    Mahindra has announced a proactive inspection and replacement of diesel engines in some of its vehicles manufactured at Nashik factory. The recall is said to be undertaken for suspicion of premature wear of engine parts due to contaminated fuel that was received in the factory. 

    According to Mahindra, a limited batch of fewer than 600 vehicles manufactured between 21 June and 2 July, 2021 could be affected due to the issue. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company.

    Mahindra further added that the inspection will be undertaken to check for any kind of premature wear of engine parts due to the contaminated fuel. The company has not revealed the models that have been affected due to the recall.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 8.48 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Aston Martin Valhalla revealed in production-spec
     Next 
    Hyundai Alcazar receives more than 11,000 bookings in a month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    552091 Views
    5389 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.27 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    552091 Views
    5389 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra recalls around 600 vehicles due to contaminated fuel