Mahindra recalls around 600 vehicles due to contaminated fuel

- Less than 600 Mahindra vehicles manufactured at the Nashik factory are affected due to the recall

- These cars were manufactured at the plant between 21 June and 2 July, 2021

Mahindra has announced a proactive inspection and replacement of diesel engines in some of its vehicles manufactured at Nashik factory. The recall is said to be undertaken for suspicion of premature wear of engine parts due to contaminated fuel that was received in the factory.

According to Mahindra, a limited batch of fewer than 600 vehicles manufactured between 21 June and 2 July, 2021 could be affected due to the issue. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company.

Mahindra further added that the inspection will be undertaken to check for any kind of premature wear of engine parts due to the contaminated fuel. The company has not revealed the models that have been affected due to the recall.