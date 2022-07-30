Mahindra Racing to supply customer powertrains to ABT Sportsline

Mahindra Racing has announced its first customer racing programme. The Indian team, which has been net carbon zero since inception, has committed to providing the powertrain to FIA ABB Formula E World Championship-winning team ABT Sportsline for its return to the all-electric racing series.

From 2023, Formula E teams will race identical-looking Gen3 machines, with manufacturers developing the electric drivetrain that can then be made available for privateer teams. A pair of Mahindra Racing powered by ZF Gen3 cars are due to arrive in ABT Sportsline’s facilities in Kempten in October – in the meantime, ABT engineers are working with the Banbury-based team on software, set-up and simulation, as well as joining for test days.

Dilbagh Gill CEO and Team Principal at Mahindra Racing commented: “ABT Sportsline is one of the top-level race outfits in the world and we’ve long-enjoyed racing competitively against them. It’s an honour to be able to take our powertrain, developed in partnership with ZF, and support the team in its return to the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship.”