Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Quanto facelift spotted on test in Noida

Mahindra Quanto facelift spotted on test in Noida

January 04, 2016, 04:37 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
6162 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra Quanto facelift spotted on test in Noida

A camouflaged Mahindra Quanto facelift was spotted on test in Greater Noida this time. The new car, rumored to be called as the Canto, might be unveiled at the Auto Expo next month.

The facelifted Quanto gets cosmetic changes to give it a new look and the powertrain is expected to be the same. The fascia sports a new grille similar to the upcoming KUV100 in terms of design. The headlights are redesigned and now get DRLs. To add to the aesthetic appeal, there is a hood scoop on the bonnet and the car also gets restyled front and rear bumpers. The interior might also get some additional features and an upgrade in quality of the upholstery.

Powering the refreshed Quanto will the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder twin-scroll turbo diesel mill. This engine churns out 100bhp of power and 240Nm of torque. Apart from the five-speed manual gearbox, let’s hope there is also a variant featuring an AMT gearbox like the one in the Quanto AMT autoSHIFT that was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo.

The updates to the sub-four metre vehicle are in a bid to give it an SUV-like look. All the new Mahindra vehicles are following the company's new design philosophy that started with the Scorpio, XUV 500 and will also be seen in the upcoming Quanto and KUV100.

Mahindra Quanto facelift

Image Courtesy: Dhananjay Amberkar

  • Quanto
  • Mahindra Quanto
  • Quanto facelift
  • Quanto AMT
  • Mahindra
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

441 Likes
332258 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in