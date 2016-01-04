Mahindra Quanto facelift spotted on test in Noida

A camouflaged Mahindra Quanto facelift was spotted on test in Greater Noida this time. The new car, rumored to be called as the Canto, might be unveiled at the Auto Expo next month.

The facelifted Quanto gets cosmetic changes to give it a new look and the powertrain is expected to be the same. The fascia sports a new grille similar to the upcoming KUV100 in terms of design. The headlights are redesigned and now get DRLs. To add to the aesthetic appeal, there is a hood scoop on the bonnet and the car also gets restyled front and rear bumpers. The interior might also get some additional features and an upgrade in quality of the upholstery.

Powering the refreshed Quanto will the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder twin-scroll turbo diesel mill. This engine churns out 100bhp of power and 240Nm of torque. Apart from the five-speed manual gearbox, let’s hope there is also a variant featuring an AMT gearbox like the one in the Quanto AMT autoSHIFT that was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo.

The updates to the sub-four metre vehicle are in a bid to give it an SUV-like look. All the new Mahindra vehicles are following the company's new design philosophy that started with the Scorpio, XUV 500 and will also be seen in the upcoming Quanto and KUV100.

Image Courtesy: Dhananjay Amberkar